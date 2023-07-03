Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Declines By 38.1%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWLAF stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dowlais Group in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

