Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Drops By 48.5%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

EFHT remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFHT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $4,951,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

