Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Drops By 35.9%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,220,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 51,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $37.29. 975,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after buying an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

