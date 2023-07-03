Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Grows By 40.0%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 52,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

