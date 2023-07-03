Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Decreases By 39.2%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE EQH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. 649,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,422. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
