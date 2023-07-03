Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Decreases By 36.0%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 3,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

