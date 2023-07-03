Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Declines By 35.0%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,084,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 4,741,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.