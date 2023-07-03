Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 33.7%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GALKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

