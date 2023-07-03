Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Drops By 33.7%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GALKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Galantas Gold
