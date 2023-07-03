Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Declines By 35.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVXW stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.