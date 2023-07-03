Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Grows By 66.0%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

