Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Grows By 66.0%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.
About Golden Heaven Group
