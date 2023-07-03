Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Expands By 33.3%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $197.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

