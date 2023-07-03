Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Rises By 57.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

