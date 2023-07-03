Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 27.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of LDEM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $45.10. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
