Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Drops By 27.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of LDEM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $45.10. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

