Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Drops By 28.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
Kingsoft Company Profile
