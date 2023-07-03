Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Drops By 28.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.