Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Declines By 38.9%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 311,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,868. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

