Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Expands By 54.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

