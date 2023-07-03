Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Decreases By 39.9%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,986.0 days.

Nemetschek Trading Down 6.3 %

NEMTF stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

