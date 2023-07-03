Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Increases By 36.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NeoGames stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $885.25 million, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NeoGames by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 226.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NeoGames by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

