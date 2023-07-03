Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Grows By 35.1%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,579.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.58 and a beta of 1.69. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 503.19, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,020.02%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.