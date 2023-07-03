Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Rises By 35.8%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$4.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22.

Get Nolato AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets raised Nolato AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.