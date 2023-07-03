Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 51.6%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,625 shares of company stock worth $43,070. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.51. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

