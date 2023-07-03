Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Rises By 68.5%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,546,700 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 3,885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 177,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.