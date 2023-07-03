Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Decreases By 44.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,240. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

