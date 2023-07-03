Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Rises By 61.1%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the May 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.80. 785,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,778. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.