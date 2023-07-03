Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Expands By 60.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

