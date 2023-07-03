Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Declines By 38.6%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,783. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

