Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Declines By 38.6%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNFree Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,783. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGNFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

See Also

