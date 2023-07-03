Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Declines By 38.6%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,783. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualigen Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.