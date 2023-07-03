Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 50.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXTFree Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RenovoRx Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $2.17 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXTFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

