Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 50.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RenovoRx Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $2.17 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
