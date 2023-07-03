Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Decreases By 35.3%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABSW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

