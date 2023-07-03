Short Interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Grows By 35.9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 48,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,419. The company has a market cap of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

