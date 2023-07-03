Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $17.70 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.