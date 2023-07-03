Sietel Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSLPA)

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.

Sietel Stock Performance

