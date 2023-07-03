Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Short Interest Update

Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Simply Better Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simply Better Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKANF remained flat at $0.29 on Monday. Simply Better Brands has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

About Simply Better Brands

Simply Better Brands Corp. manufactures and sells hemp-based cannabidiol related products in the United States. The company offers tinctures, topicals, capsules, gummies, pet tinctures and treats, and bath bombs; pet wellness products; and skincare products. It also provides nutritious and protein bars.

