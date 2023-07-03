Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 419,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

SGLY opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Singularity Future Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology ( NASDAQ:SGLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 515.03% and a negative return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

