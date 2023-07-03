SingularityNET Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $321.54 million and approximately $45.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.73 or 0.99809131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002087 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25521973 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $27,427,904.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

