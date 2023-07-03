Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

