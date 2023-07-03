Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 739 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,394,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

