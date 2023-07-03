Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.