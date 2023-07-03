Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.77 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

