Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 5,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 189.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

