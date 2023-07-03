Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 288 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $305.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day moving average of $273.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

