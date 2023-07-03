SPACE ID Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $98.69 million and approximately $42.59 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28759581 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $27,131,467.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

