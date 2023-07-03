SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lifted by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.69 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

