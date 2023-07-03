SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Cut by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.