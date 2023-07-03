SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

