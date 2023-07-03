SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 9,982 shares.The stock last traded at $140.39 and had previously closed at $139.54.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

