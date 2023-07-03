SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $77.75. 32,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

