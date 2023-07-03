SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 95,092 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,238,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,949,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

