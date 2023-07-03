Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 4.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $403.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

