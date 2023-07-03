Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.