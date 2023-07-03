SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 547,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SpringBig news, CFO Paul Sykes acquired 164,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 920,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,549. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SBIG stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.63. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringBig will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

